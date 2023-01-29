Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a structure fire along...
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.