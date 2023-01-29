Alert Day: Winter weather advisory through tomorrow morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has much of the tri-state under a winter weather advisory through 9 AM Monday morning. They warn of possible snow and light rain turning to ice, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

We should stay dry through much of the evening, but overnight scattered showers could turn to ice stretching into Monday morning. Monday will be a cloudy day but should be dry starting around mid-day.

A cold front passed overhead today, cutting off the stream of warm air coming up from the south and replacing it with cooler air coming from the north. This means an end to the mid-50s highs of the past couple days. Temperatures will peak in the mid-30s tomorrow, and the rest of the week will continue more in line with our average high for this time of year, which is in the lower-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.