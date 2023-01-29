Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks on Saturday.

Deputies say there was a crash and roads in the area would be closed throughout the evening.

Officials urge drivers to use County Road 150 South as an alternate route.

No update on when the roads will reopen.

