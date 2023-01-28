VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing from Greyhound Bus Station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Friday after police found him to be a wanted man on the run.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just after 12 p.m. Friday in response to a wanted felon on the run at the Greyhound Bus Station in Evansville.

Authorities say the reporter told police that he was going to pick up his friend from the bus station and the man that was with his friend was running from the law.

Officials say when police arrived they entered the ticket office of the Greyhound station, a male and female began to turn away from police.

Authorities say when they approached the them and began questioning the male and female.

Officials say the male, who was later identified as Argelius Croft, while being questioned by police, he gave them a fake name and a fake birthdate that did not add up to the age he had given police.

Authorities say when they attempted to pat Croft down, he fled and ran out of the office, across 6th Street, through an alley, and toward 5th and 6th Street.

Officials say Croft eventually tripped and fell on Vine Street where he was then apprehended and placed under arrest.

The affidavit states that police found Croft’s real ID from South Carolina that told them his real name.

Authorities say they ran him for warrants and found that he had an active full extradition felony warrant out of South Carolina.

Officials say when police searched Croft they found found a plastic bag with a leafy-green substance inside, which was later identified as marijuana.

Authorities say they searched a backpack he had on his person, they found teardown Rugar .22 Charger rifle.

Officials say while continuing to search Croft’s backpack, they found a double-stack magazine loaded with 47 rounds of ammo.

Officials say EPD records informed authorities that Croft is a convicted felon out of South Carolina and was convicted in 2007 of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen handgun during a violent crime.

Authorities say Croft was transported to the jail by EPD and was booked without further incident.

Officials confirm Croft has been charged with possession of marijuana, violent felon possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered numbers, and resisting law enforcement.

