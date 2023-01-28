Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
44-year-old Chad Davis
Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest

Latest News

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave