Permanent supportive housing for at-risk young adults coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State’s first permanent supportive housing for homeless youths is coming to Evansville.

Founder and Executive Director Jessica Angelique of IATT House is finishing up the final touches on the Tri-State’s first permanent supportive housing home.

Angelique transitioned out of foster care at the age of 16 with a baby, and says she couch surfed until she was of age to obtain her own housing.

“It was the need to provide what I didn’t have,” Angelique.

It’s taken her over 30 years for her dream of opening the IATT house to come into fruition.

“I understand what these youth are going through because that was me at that age,” said Angelique. “I understand homelessness, I understand not having anybody to turn to, not having anywhere to turn to, not having anything that’s your own.”

Seven full-time program participants who’ve gone through the foster care system, are homeless and at-risk qualify.

Angelique says according to the Indiana youth institute there were about 17,000 people from 18-24 year old living in Vanderburgh County in 2021. Of those, 1,900 were homeless.

Angelique says they are working to decrease the number one house at a time.

“We don’t have the capacity to house 1,922, 18-24 year old’s,” said Angelique. “We just don’t have that capacity, but we’re working on it.”

All household amenities will be taken care of for program participants as long as they either work or go to school full time says Angelique.

She says the IATT house is going to meet a great need for young adult housing in the community. Angelique says the housing will serve as a second chance for any who participate in the program.

She says the IATT house must be fully funded before they open in the coming months, so they are accepting donations.

Contact (812)-319-7507 if you, or someone you know, is interested in donating or becoming a donor for IATT house.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.