Minor League Baseball star Colson Montgomery makes donation to Dubois County Museum

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County baseball standout Colson Montgomery decided to surprise the county museum and give back to his community.

[RELATED: 2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends]

During the 24th annual membership dinner of the Dubois County Museum, Montgomery presented the museum with an autographed photo of him joining the Chicago White Sox organization holding his No. 21 jersey, a bat that he used to hit his first home run in Double-A ball, as well as a pair of baseball gloves that he wore during his streak of 50 games on base.

The museum plans to add these items to the sports collection exhibit.

The donation comes days after fellow Dubois County baseball standout Scott Rolen was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

