Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
44-year-old Chad Davis
Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
A dramatic video shows an officer pulling a driver out of a burning car.
VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car
Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting