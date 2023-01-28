Henderson officials hand out free Narcan to residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County residents have been on alarm since the beginning of this year.

The rise of fentanyl in the community has already claimed the lives of over two dozen people in the county in the past year and a month.

“It’s taking over everywhere,” said Haylee Nesbitt. “It’s an epidemic really. Seriously it’s getting that bad.”

Nesbitt would know, as she is a recovering addict.

“I used to be addicted to fentanyl, actually,” Nesbitt said. “I just got off of it two and a half weeks ago.”

Nesbitt joined 153 other residents Friday as they filed into the Henderson Police substation on Adams St. to have a life-saving anti-drug on hand in a worst case scenario.

“I have to almost use it on my friends because I’ve had Narcan in my possession before,” Nesbitt said. “I’ve almost overdosed.”

Henderson Police teamed up with River Valley Behavioral Health to distribute Narcan free of charge.

The event was made possible by a federal opioid settlement, in which HPD applied for some of that settlement money from the state of Kentucky to provide the anti-drug to the community.

“We’re seeing an increase just over the past year of overdoses just with fentanyl,” said RVBH CCBHC Program Director Nicki Feher. “We feel like getting Narcan out into the community is going to help.”

Nesbitt says during her addiction, she didn’t know if she would live to see the next day.

“I really didn’t think I could, like I thought it was over for me,” Nesbitt said. “I thought it was the end of my life, I’m trying to die, this is the end.”

She says the road to recovery is tough, but resources are available and the journey is doable.

“You can get off of it,” Nesbitt said. “As much as you think you can’t, you can. Because I did it, and if I can do it I know that you can do it. People love you, whether you think they do or not. I love you, I might not know you but I love you.”

HPD said if supply of Narcan continues from the state, they’ll host more events like this to reach people who couldn’t make Friday’s time.

Here is a video on how to administer Narcan.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.