EPD: City employee injured during accident

Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man that works for the city of Evansville has been injured in an accident involving equipment.

According to police, a heavy piece of equipment got loose and the trailer carrying it slid back.

Officials say a utility worker attempted to stop the trailer but was injured in the process.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say the man suffered a significant injury to his arm and was taken to Deaconess. He has since been flown to a Louisville hospital.

We will update this story once more information is available.

