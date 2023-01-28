EPD: City employee injured during accident
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man that works for the city of Evansville has been injured in an accident involving equipment.
According to police, a heavy piece of equipment got loose and the trailer carrying it slid back.
Officials say a utility worker attempted to stop the trailer but was injured in the process.
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say the man suffered a significant injury to his arm and was taken to Deaconess. He has since been flown to a Louisville hospital.
We will update this story once more information is available.
