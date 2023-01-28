Polar Plunge
Cold front to bring cooler temps and possible snow

1/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the temperature peaked in the mid-50s today, a cold front will drop our high temperature by about 20 degrees tomorrow.

A cold front moving across the area will put an end to the warm winds coming up from the south, driving up our temperatures. Tomorrow’s peak will be in the mid-30s. The coming week will have similar high temperatures, with the back half of the week peaking in the lower-40s.

Rain is likely overnight, and most of it will happen before 10 AM, though isolated showers could continue in the afternoon and even stretch into Monday.

There’s a chance the low temperatures could result in snow or freezing rain and ice Tuesday through Thursday.

