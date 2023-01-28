Aces Women beat Murray State, in front of Sellout Crowd at Meeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In front of the first sellout crowd in program history, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team held off a late Murray State run for a 75-67 win inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Friday night in Evansville.

For the third-straight game, senior guard/forward Abby Feit led the Aces offensively, finishing with 26 points and seven boards in the win. Feit hit three triples in the game, giving the Normal, Ill. native an eight-straight contest with multiple three-pointers. Turning-in a career performance, redshirt junior forward Celine Dupont tallied a career-best 15 points, providing key minutes both offensively and defensively off the bench for Evansville. Also finishing in double-figures for the Aces, fifth-year guard A’Niah Griffin scored 10 points, including five-of-six attempts at the charity stripe. The Racers were powered by 22 points from Hannah McKay and an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double from Katelyn Young.

A game that saw a combined 142 points scored, saw little separation between the Aces and Racers with neither side building a lead larger than eight in the contest. The opening quarter played out in a back-and-forth manner with neither team either to break free until late in the quarter. Over the final two minutes, Evansville mounted a run, out-scoring Murray State, 8-3, to close the period and grab a 21-16 lead after the first.

The lead swayed back in the Racers favor midway through the second, fueled by a pair of Murray State triples that handed MSU the four-point lead at 30-26. Evansville would tie the game up just before the break and a string of free-throws for the Aces earned UE a 34-32 halftime advantage.

In a see-saw period, Evansville built a five-point lead behind a layup and an and-one from Dupont and a layup from Feit. The lead swung back to the Racers with just over three minutes left in the third, but Evansville answered with a run of its own to go back in front by four with Dupont and Feit again the culprits. As the quarter came to a close, a tight game throughout, it was only fitting that the two sides entered the fourth quarter tied at 51.

Evansville came right out of the gates in the final 10 minutes, scoring six-straight, capped-off by a three from Griffin that gave UE a six-point lead. Eventually leading by seven at 67-60 with just over five minutes left in the fourth, the Aces had to withstand one last run down the home stretch from the Racers. Out of the media timeout, Murray State scored six-straight points to get within one with three minutes left. Evansville showed maturity in the final minutes, getting a basket from Feit to push it back to a three-point lead, followed by six made free-throws as the game waned in Evansville’s 75-67 win.

The sellout crowd of 893 inside Meeks on Friday night marks the first sellout in program history and the highest women’s basketball attendance in Fieldhouse history, surpassing the 712 who attended the first women’s basketball game in Meeks back in 2017; an 89-81 win over the same Murray State Racers.

The Aces finish the weekend with a matchup with Belmont at 1 PM on Sunday inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville.

