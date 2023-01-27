WLEC pushes for Senate Bill 340 allowing free books to children

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Literacy and Educational Connections officials say early discussions that led to the writing of Senate Bill 340 have now become a reality.

Senate Bill 340 establishes a state-wide Imagination Library, and would allow children between the ages of 0 to five years old to receive free books.

According to a press release, the bill proposes matching funds to Dolly Parton Imagination Libraries throughout the state of Indiana. WLEC funds Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Warrick County.

They say if the bill is passed it would allow WLEC to double the number of chidlren who are mailed an age-appropriate book each month until the age of 5. WLEC currently serves over 2,000 children.

