Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Windy, Warmer

Wind Advisory: 9am until 6pm
1/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
1/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, windy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 40s. This afternoon, southwest winds gusting 30 to 35 miles an hour with isolated gusts to 40 miles an hour. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like trash cans. High winds can bring tree limbs down and cause a few power outages. Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as high temps surge into the mid-50s. Saturday night, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as high temps only drop into the mid-40s.

Sunday, cloudy with occasional light rain during the morning as high temps drop into the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

Latest News

14 First Alert 1/26 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/26 at 10pm
1/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Breezy but warmer Friday-Saturday, scattered rain Sunday
1/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
1/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.