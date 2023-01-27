Windy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, windy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 40s. This afternoon, southwest winds gusting 30 to 35 miles an hour with isolated gusts to 40 miles an hour. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like trash cans. High winds can bring tree limbs down and cause a few power outages. Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as high temps surge into the mid-50s. Saturday night, becoming cloudy with rain developing late as high temps only drop into the mid-40s.

Sunday, cloudy with occasional light rain during the morning as high temps drop into the mid-40s.

