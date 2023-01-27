Washington Catholic mascot sings National Anthem in costume

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Washington Catholic mascot took to the court, like normal, before a game this month, but the Cardinal did something fans weren’t expecting.

Addie Talbert, the Washington Catholic cardinal mascot, sang the National Anthem while wearing her cardinal costume.

Talbert’s mother says she practiced the song several times in the costumer to make sure it wasn’t muffled.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.