Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are looking for a man who they say might be in need of help.

The Union County EMA says there’s been a golden alert issued for 76-year-old James Nicholson.

Officials say he has dementia and was last seen at his house on Shiloh Road in Morganfield.

We’re told he’s possibly wearing a brown Carhart jacket and a brown sock cap.

Officials say the car he could possibly be driving is a 2016 silver Chevy Impala. The front license plate on his car says MCcully’s in orange writing.

Union Co. EMA is asking that if you see Nicholson or his car to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.