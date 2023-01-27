Polar Plunge
Underwater Hockey coming to Evansville area(14 News)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State man is bringing the game of hockey underwater.

It’s a new game concept called exactly what you’d think it would be named: underwater hockey.

Here’s how it works: players utilize a snorkel and fins, a stick to push around a three-pound puck at the bottom of a pool.

It’s a concept Dom Poggi, a Chicagoland native who now lives in the Evansville area, is bringing to town.

“In 2011, I was looking for a new way to work out,” said Poggi. " I signed up for meetup.com, and they sent me a video about a week later for underwater hockey. I saw it, I thought no way this is real, I gotta try this. So, I went and tried it. They said give it three tries before if you decide you want to do it, and I was hooked.”

Now, Poggi is trying to start a team, starting the Evansville Penguins Underwater Hockey Team.

Poggi said the sport is a great full body workout.

“You feel actually loose afterwards so you know you’re swimming and it’s easy on your joints, and it’s a fantastic cardio workout,” said Poggi.

Poggis said practices will start on March 6 at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. He said they’ll practice Mondays and Thursdays.

You can find more information by clicking here.

