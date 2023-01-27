Trail date set for Owensboro murder suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trail date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019.

Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White.

Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Back in March of 2019, OPD responded to a shots fired call on West Eighth Street. According to the Daviess County Coroner’s Office, one man was found dead on scene.

A grand jury indicted Thruston in May 2019 for the murder of White. A tip to Louisville Metro Police led to his arrest.

