Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near US 231
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near US 231(Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to use caution on Highway 231 as crews respond to a house fire.

According to a Facebook post, Cromwell and Beaver Dam Fire departments are working to put out that fire.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office show heavy smoke in the area.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

Latest News

WLEC pushes for Senate Bill 340 allowing free books to children
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Indiana has two bills that critics are comparing to a controversial, so-called "Don't Say Gay"...
Evansville LGBTQ leader addresses Indiana education bills