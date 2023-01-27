Polar Plunge
North girls star Jalyn Shelby crowned Week 3 POTW winner

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North girls basketball standout Jalyn Shelby was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 9,423 votes.

Shelby did a little bit of everything for the Huskies last week against Washington, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

The Huskies head upstate to play Bloomington South for their final regular-season battle on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.

