ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.

ISP officials say after showing signs of impairment, Doades submitted to field sobriety tests and failed. State troopers say when officers searched Doades, they found a black pouch inside his shoe containing nearly 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and several syringes.

According to officials, state troopers then searched his vehicle and found more syringes and a smoking pipe. ISP says Doades later tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Meth – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Syringes – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Doades and Alexander were both taken to the Pike County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

