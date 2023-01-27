Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Scoreboard - Week 4

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 30 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Hoops Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

Latest News

H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Reitz vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Reitz vs. Memorial
North girls star Jalyn Shelby crowned Week 3 POTW winner
North girls star Jalyn Shelby crowned Week 3 POTW winner
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Reitz vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Reitz vs. Memorial
North girls star Jalyn Shelby crowned Week 3 POTW winner
North girls star Jalyn Shelby crowned Week 3 POTW winner