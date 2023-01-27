Henderson nonprofit hands out free items to people in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson nonprofit “4 Good Community” is putting the “good” back into the community by way of outreach events.

Sherry Oakley was one of over 500 people that stopped by the parked “4 Good Community” bus on Thursday to pick up donated items.

“We are totally blessed every time we come out here,” said Oakley. “You never know what you’re going to get or what kind of people you’re going to run into.”

Kyle Duckworth, the nonprofit director of development, says drinks, food, home decorations, blankets and many more items were able to be picked up from their blue bus. Duckworth says the South Green River Road outreach event is the third one they have hosted so far this year.

“We’re called to be good stewards all of us and we have the resources and we want to be able to bless other people, especially during these times where people are going hungry,” said Duckworth. “People are wondering how am I going to pay for anything? And so it’s just a huge blessing.”

Duckworth says the nonprofit served over 110,000 people throughout the course of 2022. He says they hope to continue meeting the need of the Tri-State throughout the rest of 2023.

According to Duckworth, free outreach event supplies came from several donors. He says Ikea, Home Goods and a few others made Thursday’s event possible.

