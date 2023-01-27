Polar Plunge
GRAPHIC: ‘Terrifying video’ shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Authorities released a terrifying video showing an Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Florida. (Source: WESH, Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities are investigating an incident where a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released what it is calling a “terrifying video” that shows two men robbing an Amazon delivery truck with one of them pointing a gun at the driver.

According to investigators, the driver was parked at an apartment complex and delivering packages on Jan. 13 when the men were waiting for him when he got back to the truck.

One of the suspects in the video can be seen holding a gun to the driver’s neck.

Authorities said the thieves took the driver’s cell phone and wallet before taking off with several packages.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not hurt in the robbery and it has since arrested the two men suspected to be involved.

Authorities identified the men taken into custody as 22-year-old Arkimase Divinard and 23-year-old Joel Aime. They are facing charges that include robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects have a long criminal record, totaling 85 felony charges with 11 convictions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

