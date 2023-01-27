Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning out of Union County, the Union County EMA has issued a Golden Alert for 76-year-old James Nicholson.

Officials say he has dementia and last seen near Shiloh Road.

Happening today, Brodey Murbarger, the man convicted in the murder of 15 year old Megan Nichols, is scheduled to be sentenced.

In Henderson, city officials have announced a new distillery will be coming to the area soon.

A new sport, underwater hockey, is looking to make its way to Evansville.

We’ll be speaking live with the organizer of the Evansville Penguins.

