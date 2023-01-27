Evansville Christian showing excitement in first year of IHSAA postseason eligibility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State titles are what every high school athlete dreams about. With Evansville Christian School finally getting its chance to compete for IHSAA championships this year, it’s been a cause for lots of excitement surrounding the boys basketball program.

All of the Eagles’ varsity teams are now eligible after enduring the IHSAA’s four-year provisional period since becoming a high school again in 2018.

Evansville Christian head coach David Kruse scheduled a tough slate to prepare his team for their new opportunity, and the Eagles are confident they will be ready for the challenge. Of course, it also doesn’t hurt to have junior standout guard Josiah Dunham on their side.

“I’ve never met a more complete player, but also a more competitive player, like he’s just fierce,” Kruse said. “Every drill we do, he wants to win, but the thing that goes unnoticed is his willingness to pass. He’s averaging 6.5 assists for us. We’re not a one-man show.”

“It’s been a really tough schedule, but we love playing the best because that makes us better, and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do is get ready for sectional,” Dunham said.

“For everyone in my class, this graduating senior class, we’re really excited because this is our one shot at winning it all,” Evansville Christian senior Jake Schnepper said. “So, I know we’re all really focused.”

“It’s just a different excitement, having something to play for,” Kruse added.

The Eagles are set to play at Gibson Southern on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.