Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Dollar General employees are facing charges for theft after lowering prices on store items.

According to an affidavit, police responded to Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue for a theft report on Thursday.

Police say they were told 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells had been lowering prices of the store items and buying them at the lower rate.

Officials with Dollar General told police this caused the store to lose thousands of dollars.

The affidavit shows that Smith was a new employee and her changing the prices resulted in a $1,700 loss for the store. Wells caused the store to lose $4,600.

Police say they received hand written statements that were signed by both Smith and Wells admitting to lowering the prices.

Smith and Wells were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where they are facing a charges for theft.

Officials with Dollar General told police they are aware that more people were involved in the incident as well, and are still going through records.

Amber Smith (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Katelyn Wells (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

