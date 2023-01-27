Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Dollar General employees are facing charges for theft after lowering prices on store items.

According to an affidavit, police responded to Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue for a theft report on Thursday.

Police say they were told 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells had been lowering prices of the store items and buying them at the lower rate.

Officials with Dollar General told police this caused the store to lose thousands of dollars.

The affidavit shows that Smith was a new employee and her changing the prices resulted in a $1,700 loss for the store. Wells caused the store to lose $4,600.

Police say they received hand written statements that were signed by both Smith and Wells admitting to lowering the prices.

Smith and Wells were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where they are facing a charges for theft.

Officials with Dollar General told police they are aware that more people were involved in the incident as well, and are still going through records.

Amber Smith
Amber Smith(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
Katelyn Wells
Katelyn Wells(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

Latest News

Stephanie Terry
Democrat Stephanie Terry Announces Campaign For Mayor of Evansville
Damar’tez Thruston, 18.
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect
WLEC pushes for Senate Bill 340 allowing free books to children
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near US 231
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231