Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on...
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night.

Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound, resulting in the car going into a ditch.

Officials say two people had non-life-threatening injuries and both refused to go to the hospital for treatment.

