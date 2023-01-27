Democrat Stephanie Terry Announces Campaign For Mayor of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A current Vanderburgh County Councilmember and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville has announced she is running for Mayor.

Stephanie Terry announced her run for Mayor on Friday.

“I’ve spent my life in Evansville. This is where my heart is: my family, my friends, and my community. After much prayer and discussion with those closest to me, I’ve decided I can best serve Evansville as its mayor,” says Terry. “Evansville deserves someone who sees the city’s potential and wants to serve its people. I will bring my reputation as a consensus builder as well as my experience in civic and community work to help make Evansville a city that meets the needs of all of our residents.”

While on the Council, Terry supported job creation through economic development and was supportive of the realignment of the region’s economic development organizations. Other investments Terry has supported while on the council include $50,000 from the Health Department to increase access to COVID testing in the hardest hit areas, $9.9 million for countywide broadband coverage, $1 million for arts and culture organizations, nearly $2 million for nonprofit organizations, $6 million for road repairs, and $5.2 million to address overcrowding, mental health, and safety at the county jail and confinement center.

Terry’s early endorsers include former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

