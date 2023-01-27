Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Democrat Stephanie Terry Announces Campaign For Mayor of Evansville

Stephanie Terry
Stephanie Terry(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A current Vanderburgh County Councilmember and Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville has announced she is running for Mayor.

Stephanie Terry announced her run for Mayor on Friday.

“I’ve spent my life in Evansville. This is where my heart is: my family, my friends, and my community. After much prayer and discussion with those closest to me, I’ve decided I can best serve Evansville as its mayor,” says Terry. “Evansville deserves someone who sees the city’s potential and wants to serve its people. I will bring my reputation as a consensus builder as well as my experience in civic and community work to help make Evansville a city that meets the needs of all of our residents.”

While on the Council, Terry supported job creation through economic development and was supportive of the realignment of the region’s economic development organizations. Other investments Terry has supported while on the council include $50,000 from the Health Department to increase access to COVID testing in the hardest hit areas, $9.9 million for countywide broadband coverage, $1 million for arts and culture organizations, nearly $2 million for nonprofit organizations, $6 million for road repairs, and $5.2 million to address overcrowding, mental health, and safety at the county jail and confinement center.

Terry’s early endorsers include former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old David Wittig
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
The kitten was named Sandy Reid after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Woman finds stray kitten under her seat during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

Latest News

Amber Smith and Katelyn Wells
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
Damar’tez Thruston, 18.
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect
WLEC pushes for Senate Bill 340 allowing free books to children
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near US 231
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231