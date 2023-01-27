Breezy and mild Saturday followed by rain and a cool-down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winds from the southwest pushed warmer air into the Tri-State today, helping our temperatures climb into the low 50s this afternoon. The winds will die down overnight, and our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will not be as windy as Friday, but we will still have winds from the south-southwest around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That continued flow of warm, southerly air will likely make Saturday the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid 50s!

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, going from partly cloudy early in the morning to mostly sunny during the middle of the day, then turning mostly cloudy again Saturday evening. While the daylight hours look dry, scattered showers will move in from the southwest Saturday evening, mainly after 6 PM, and spread across the Tri-State overnight as a cold front moves into our region.

Rain is likely Sunday morning, but the bulk of the rain will move out by about 10 AM. The second half of the day Sunday looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers may still be possible through Sunday night or even into early Monday morning.

The cold front bringing us that rain will also put a stop to these warm, southerly winds. Instead, noticeably colder air will start flowing in from the north. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday but will only reach the 30s for most of next week.

Monday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry. However, a mix of snow and freezing rain (ice) may be possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the models are not on the same page about any of the details surrounding when, where or even what kind of precipitation we could get. The threat of a major winter weather system seems low right now, but some minor snow and ice accumulation is certainly possible during the middle of the week. This is something we will be watching closely in the coming days, so check back for updates.

