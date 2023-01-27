Polar Plunge
4 people nominated for 2023 Business Hall of Fame in Evansville
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people have been named as the 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureates by Junior Achievement of Southwest Indiana.

They were nominated for their civic and business contributions to the Evansville area.

Candidates must be pillars of the community, excellent role models, and business leaders who have had a strong positive impact on the area.

President of Junior Achievement Marcia Forston says having these role models helps students to identify their struggles and rise above.

“They see the perseverance, confidence, and the ability to manage the highs and lows - the perseverance and the resilience to become the servant leaders that they are,” said Forston.

Those being inducted include the 2023 Active Laureates Mark Schroeder and Greg Wathen; and the 2023 Historical Laureates Colonel William McCurdy and James Igleheart.

The official induction ceremony will be on May 9 at the Old National Events Plaza.

