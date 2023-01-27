100 Guys Who Care raising money for Tri-State nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville organization is preparing to give back to three nonprofits in the community.

100 Guys Who Care is an organization created to donate money to local nonprofits. Each member nominates a local nonprofit to support and the entire organization will vote for the top three nonprofits. Then each of the top three nonprofits will present to 100 Guys Who Care and explain why they need $10,000.

Thursday’s social event was to encourage members to invite friends to join their cause. Kevin Coon, who’s one of the founding fathers of 100 Guys Who Care, says events like this keep the organization growing and raises more donations for nonprofits.

“I’ve grown up in this community, so it means even more to me,” Coon said. “There’s a lot of needy organizations in this community – and when I first started this, I had no idea the amount of organizations that need our help. And $10,000 in a quarter, that’s a big needle-mover for a lot of groups.”

For those who would like to join the organization, click here to sign up on their website.

100 Guys Who Care have four donation meetings every year. They will donate to a nonprofit at their first meeting of the year on Feb. 16.

