Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Windy, Colder

1/25 14 First Alert Sunrise
1/25 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only reaching the lower 30s with spotty snow showers. Wind chills will range (18-23) for most of the day. Tonight, cloudy and colder with scattered snow as temps drop into the lower 20s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Friday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson County Colonels football
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation
Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Sophie the dog
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

1/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Cloudy, cold and breezy tonight and tomorrow
14 First Alert 1/25 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/25 at 10pm
1/25 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/25 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
1/25 14 First Alert 11 a.m.