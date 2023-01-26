Windy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only reaching the lower 30s with spotty snow showers. Wind chills will range (18-23) for most of the day. Tonight, cloudy and colder with scattered snow as temps drop into the lower 20s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Friday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 50s.

