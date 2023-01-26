Tri-State groups conduct annual Point-in-Time homelessness count

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Point-in-Time count of the nation’s homeless population began on Wednesday.

Each year, Housing and Urban Development require continuums of care all across the country to conduct a count of the number of individuals in their regions experiencing homelessness.

Natasha Goodge with Aurora in Evansville has been around for many of them.

“Evansville keeps getting better; we get better resources,” she said. “Unfortunately, the problem seems to keep pace with the solutions.”

Her team set up at United Caring Services, which is sheltering around 50 individuals a night as the city’s white flag stays active.

After, they take to the roads to find more people to deliver a survey.

“We’ll be counting in five of the ten counties in our region,” Goodge explained.

Indiana services also issue a survey.

“It asks about people’s limiting conditions, physical health, mental health, chronic health, and substance abuse and how long they’ve been experiencing homelessness,” Goodge said.

With that information, she said the state can assess needs based on location.

“I think it helps the people in Indianapolis distribute the resources they have,” she said.

The count will continue through Thursday Morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.