Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation.

According to a press release, that happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police say a trooper identified the driver as 44-year-old Chad Davis.

Police say during the stop, a KSP trooper and a Daviess County Sheriff canine found six individually packaged bags of suspected meth, scales and a pistol.

Davis was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd (or greater) Offense-Methamphetamine

Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon

Disregarding a Stop Sign

Davis was transported and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

