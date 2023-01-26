Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation.
According to a press release, that happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police say a trooper identified the driver as 44-year-old Chad Davis.
Police say during the stop, a KSP trooper and a Daviess County Sheriff canine found six individually packaged bags of suspected meth, scales and a pistol.
Davis was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd (or greater) Offense-Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Disregarding a Stop Sign
Davis was transported and booked in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.
