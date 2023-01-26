Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Poindexter Street closed for sewer repair in Owensboro

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this weekend.

Starting on Friday, Poindexter Street will be closed from West Fifth Street to West Sixth Street for sewer repairs.

City officials the closure is expected to last one week, pending no delays or inclement weather.

A detour will be appropriately marked for the closure.

