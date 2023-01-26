Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend.

Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41.

KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive.

Officials say the striping changes will alter the use of the existing left turn lane. A port of that turn lane will be converted to a two-way left turn lane to accommodate left turns in both directions.

