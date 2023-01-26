Polar Plunge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

1/26 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST
(WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is in jail on a long list of charges.

He’s accused having what deputies called a ‘small treasure chest’ of drugs inside a truck.

Developing new out of Henderson County, the school district is looking into an accusation of hazing.

They say that investigation involves several high school football players.

Customers are back at the west side Walmart.

It comes nearly a week after a gunman was killed inside the Evansville store.

A rising country music star born and raised in western Kentucky is making his way to music city after signing a big record deal.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

