Reitz baseball duo sign to play at Oakland City and DePauw

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of baseball players at Reitz High School have signed on the dotted line to compete at the next level.

Reitz pitcher Kiefer Parsons and catcher Cooper Davis both signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon.

Parsons will continue his academic and baseball career at Oakland City University, while Davis will also keep playing baseball as he goes to DePauw University in Greencastle.

Both seniors will be key contributors to the Reitz Panthers in the upcoming baseball season.

