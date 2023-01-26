Polar Plunge
Reitz baseball duo sign to play at Oakland City and DePauw

Reitz pitcher Kiefer Parsons and catcher Cooper Davis both signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of baseball players at Reitz High School have signed on the dotted line to compete at the next level.

Reitz pitcher Kiefer Parsons and catcher Cooper Davis both signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon.

Parsons will continue his academic and baseball career at Oakland City University, while Davis will also keep playing baseball as he goes to DePauw University in Greencastle.

Both seniors will be key contributors to the Reitz Panthers in the upcoming baseball season.

USI senior Jacob Polakovich named co-OVC Player of the Week
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Boonville vs. Reitz
Scott Rolen elected baseball's Hall of Fame
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Boonville vs. Reitz
