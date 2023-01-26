Polar Plunge
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest

58-year-old David Wittig
58-year-old David Wittig(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022.

According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15.

Police say when they arrived they spoke with the store’s manager who told them the car belonged to one of their employees.

According to an affidavit, police were able to watch security footage of the car being set on fire by an unknown man. The owner of the vehicle told officers they suspected David Wittig was that person.

During an interview, police say Wittig denied having set the car on fire.

Police say further investigation led them to items that were used for the fire behind a dumpster not far from the Dollar General. Those items were then sent for DNA testing.

The affidavit shows Wittig’s DNA came back matching the DNA found on the items, which led to his arrest.

Wittig was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday, where he is facing an arson charge.

