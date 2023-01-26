New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson.

Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding.

Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has been an outpouring of support and visitors from all over to skate there.

”We’ve had a lot of people come in and skate,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve had people traveling I think as far as three or four hours, is what I’ve heard. And so that was really cool to have some conversations with people from all over Kentucky. And to hear feedback from them, it felt pretty fulfilling to know that I’m doing something that people appreciate and take advantage of.”

Zimmerman says they have fun events, activities and themed nights planned for the future.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.