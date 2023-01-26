Muhlenberg Co. musician signs Nashville record deal

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Kelsey Hart is a rising country music star, born and raised here in the Tri-State.

Hart grew up in Muhlenberg County, but is making his way to music city after signing a deal with Curb Records in Nashville.

He says in 2016, he was cutting hair at a barber shop in his hometown while writing songs.

Now, he says all of his dreams are coming true.

”Everybody has been so supportive and would come out and watch us. You know, that was the start of everything, and you know, just being able to kind of take that step from out of the home town to Nashville, and take that step into song writing just opened more doors for me down here.”

Friday, he’s releasing a new song. It’s called Six Pack Gone.

You can listen where you stream your music.

