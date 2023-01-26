Polar Plunge
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest.

According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”

They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition) board will be honored as Hoffmarschalls.

Officials say the theme, “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns”, was chosen to celebrate Jasper’s designation as the 2022 Strongest Town in the USA and the 20th year of ROJAC. The theme emphasizes ROJAC’s work in transforming the Patoka River Front, including the site of this year’s Strassenfest, into a celebration of Jasper’s history.

The event will be held on August 3-6 in downtown Jasper.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

