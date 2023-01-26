Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community.

Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.

Officer John Moore says the best thing someone could do is adopt.

“If you could just come in and see the animals,” Moore said. “Let us get them out for you. Let’s take them outside, do a meet and greet. Bring your dogs in and see we have a lot of great dogs here. And our facility is a nonprofit facility also so we try to do the best we can with what we have, but donations and help is always appreciated.”

Staff also say that those who can not adopt could also foster an animal, which could greatly help ease the pressure of overcrowding.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.