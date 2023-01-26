Polar Plunge
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side

House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville
House fire on Hillcrest in Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace.

That’s on the west side near Reitz.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage.

They say two people in the home were not hurt, but they have been displaced.

