Former NBA player speaks to Memorial students about struggle with addiction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A notable NBA player shared his story of drug and alcohol abuse with the community at Reitz Memorial High School on Wednesday evening.

Chris Herren, who played at Fresno State under Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian before getting selected in the 1999 NBA Draft, told the audience about the struggles and pitfalls in his life that came from his addiction.

7 Sisters, which is a local non-profit dedicated to ending the stigma around addiction, hosted Wednesday’s event. 7 Sisters co-founder Lindsay Locasto says anyone could be struggling with addiction, and hearing from a recovering addict could help them not feel alone.

“It’s always helpful, I feel like, to hear somebody’s story from when he was using to now where he is in active recovery,” Locasto said. “Giving back not just to his community, but to communities all over the country.”

7 Sisters offers a support group on the first Monday of every month at the YWCA for anyone struggling with addiction.

