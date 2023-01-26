Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Farmers learn to grow business at Ag Expo in Owensboro

Farmers learn to grow business at Ag Expo in Owensboro
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tri-State farmers made a trip to the Owensboro Convention Center to help grow their business.

The 49th annual Ag Expo just wrapped up on Wednesday.

The event offered educational sessions and updates about market and production-related topics.

The expo also provided networking opportunities for the upcoming production season. Although the event was focused on businesses, some people came to just check out the equipment.

“This guy – he likes anything with a steering wheel,” attendee Tyler Beddow said. “So buttons it doesn’t matter. He hits a second gear when he gets in a tractor. You know he can be dog tired, you throw him in a tractor or anything with moving parts and he’s ready to go and he enjoys it.”

One of the many booths there featured 15 plaques of those selected for the inaugural class of the Daviess County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
Henderson County Colonels football
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation

Latest News

UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’ still thriving
UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’ still thriving
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’ still thriving
UE Changemaker Challenge project ‘Hydration Station’ still thriving
Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections
Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections