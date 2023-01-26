Farmers learn to grow business at Ag Expo in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tri-State farmers made a trip to the Owensboro Convention Center to help grow their business.

The 49th annual Ag Expo just wrapped up on Wednesday.

The event offered educational sessions and updates about market and production-related topics.

The expo also provided networking opportunities for the upcoming production season. Although the event was focused on businesses, some people came to just check out the equipment.

“This guy – he likes anything with a steering wheel,” attendee Tyler Beddow said. “So buttons it doesn’t matter. He hits a second gear when he gets in a tractor. You know he can be dog tired, you throw him in a tractor or anything with moving parts and he’s ready to go and he enjoys it.”

One of the many booths there featured 15 plaques of those selected for the inaugural class of the Daviess County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

