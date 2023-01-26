Polar Plunge
EVPL accepting Valentine’s Day cards for first responders(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library needs your help with spreading the love for Valentine’s Day.

The library needs community members to stop by and leave cards for people who work to keep Evansville safe and healthy, such as emergency personnel and medical professionals. Simply stop by any public library and write or draw a message.

The messages will be distributed in February to the local heroes. Library officials say this is a time to uplift those who serve our community.

“This is really an opportunity for police officers, firefighters and medical staff to feel appreciated, and to see physically these notes that say thank you, thinking of you, and to take a moment to feel that gratitude from the community,” EVPL Writing and Social Media Specialist Heather McKinney said.

Cards will be accepted at all EVPL locations until Feb. 10.

