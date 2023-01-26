Polar Plunge
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone.

Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting.

14 News caught up with him at his regular Wednesday night prayer meeting at Forest Hills Baptist Church. Edwards was able to connect with seven of the Evansville Police Department sergeants. He says it’s important for the officers to have someone to help relieve their emotional stress after responding to a traumatic situation.

”We suppress and we push things down and we push things down – and if we continually push things down, eventually we’re going to explode,” Pastor Edwards said. “It’s like sometimes we got to empty our emotional jugs, so to speak. And the way that we do that is by getting them to talk, so they can release some of the pressure that’s been built up in them.”

Edwards has been a volunteer chaplain for the Evansville Police Department for 18 years. He says he’s proud to serve local law enforcement and encourages any officer to reach out to him for support.

