Evansville African American Museum awarded $100K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the Evansville African American Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds.

Kori Miller, Executive Director of the Museum says the money will help offset funding lost during Covid and with the completion of the Porter house renovation project.

Leaders say the Evansville African American Museum’s mission is to continually develop a resource and cultural center to collect, preserve, and educate the public on the history and traditions of African American families, organizations, and communities.

The Reitz Home Museum is also getting a $100,000 check Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.